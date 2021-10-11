Hillary Clinton said Monday she “will never be out of the game of politics,” saying that while she doesn’t have plans to run for “anything,” she will be “involved.”

During an interview with ABC News’ “Good Morning America” Monday, the former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, former secretary of state, former Democratic senator from New York and former first lady, said she will remain in the political world, even without mounting a bid for public office.

HILLARY CLINTON ANNOUNCES NEW BOOK, CALLS IT HER ‘FIRST FORAY INTO FICTION’

“I will never be out of the game of politics,” Clinton said, adding “I’m not going to be running for anything,” but said she feels “our democracy is at stake.”

Clinton cited insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6; “disinformation” on Facebook, and more.

“I really feel our democracy is at stake, and there’s many reasons for that,” she said. “Some of them we saw on the screen with the insurrection, some of them because of the revelations about Facebook that creates a world of disinformation instead of, you know, one that we can agree on what the facts are.”

“I really am worried about what’s happening at home and around the world,” she said. “So, I’m never going to get out of, you know, being involved, worried and hopefully, trying to help in some way.”

Clinton’s comments come a day before her new book will be available to the public.

“State of Terror,” which will be published by Simon & Schuster on Oct. 12, is authored by Clinton and co-authored by Louise Penny.

The book is described as a political thriller, following the appointment of a woman as secretary of state, a new president, who is a “political enemy” of hers, and how a series of terrorist attacks prompt an “international chess game” involving countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and even “the Russian mob.”

Clinton, during the interview on GMA Monday, said that she used her “experience to inform the character,” but said she was “really inspired” by her friend, Ellen Tauscher, a former member of Congress who became the undersecretary for arms control. Tauscher passed away in May of 2019.

“My first foray into fiction!” Clinton tweeted last week. “It was a labor of love with my friend (and favorite mystery author) Louise Penny, and I can’t wait for you to read it.”