Hillary Clinton reacts to controversial Trump retweet: 'We need a real president'

Hillary Clinton bashed President Trump on Thursday over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling for a “real president” as the death toll in the United States surpassed 100,000 this week.

Clinton’s remarks via Twitter were in response to a video retweeted by Trump featuring the Cowboys for Trump group bashing Democrats.

“Over the last 24 hours, the 100,000th American died of COVID-19 on Trump’s watch,” Clinton tweeted in reply. “He’s spent the last 24 hours sharing videos that begin ‘The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’ while complaining Twitter’s censoring him. We need a real president.”

The video shared by Trump showed Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin saying “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” Griffin said he meant the remark in a “political sense.”

Clinton has blasted the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic in the months since it gained a foothold in the U.S. Earlier this month, she called for voters to replace the administration, tweeting: “It appears the plan is, shamefully, to have no plan.”

In March, she took a swipe at Trump’s “America First” oft-repeated campaign slogan when the U.S. outpaced China and Italy in the number of reported coronavirus cases.

“He did promise ‘America First,'” she tweeted at the time.

The country marked a sad milestone Wednesday when the death toll topped 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the U.S. reported more than 1.7 million positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 100,440 deaths.