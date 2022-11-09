Hillary Clinton reacts after midterms: ‘It turns out women enjoy having human rights’

Hillary Clinton is reacting Wednesday after the midterm elections, writing on Twitter, “It turns out women enjoy having human rights, and we vote.”

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate made the remark after Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, became the first woman to be elected governor of New York.

“Congratulations to Gov. Kathy Hochul and everyone who fought hard for our values in this election,” Clinton wrote in a separate tweet.

“Win or lose, fighting for what you believe in is always, always worth it,” she added.

Clinton appeared alongside Vice President Kamala Harris last week in New York City at a campaign event for Hochul.

With 94.3% of results in, the Fox News Decision Desk has recorded 3,011,279 votes for Hochul, compared to 2,719,841 for her challenger, Republican Lee Zeldin.