Hillary Clinton praises Kamala Harris running mate pick

Hillary Clinton praised Kamala Harris as the newly announced vice presidential pick and urged her supporters to have “her back.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket,” Clinton tweeted Tuesday. “She’s already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected.”

Four years ago, Clinton made history as the first woman to win a major party’s nomination for president. Harris will also break new ground as the first African-African woman to be a vice-presidential pick for a major party.

BIDEN TAPS KAMALA HARRIS AS RUNNING MATE, SETTING ASIDE TENSIONS FROM PRIMARY

Harris, a U.S. senator from California, initially ran for president in 2019 but her enthusiastic start soon fizzled and she dropped out of the race before primary voting began this year, citing a lack of funds.

Clinton’s loss to President Trump shocked the world in 2016. But the former Secretary of State will be making a comeback next week when she speaks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED AS BIDEN VP DECISION LOOMS