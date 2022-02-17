Hillary Clinton ignores question about why she called the Durham filing a ‘fake scandal’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ignored a question about why she called Special Counsel John Durham’s recent filing a “fake scandal,” as she was exiting a speech at the New York Democratic Convention Thursday.

Fox News Digital asked, “Why did you call the Durham filing a fake scandal Secretary Clinton? Why was it a fake scandal?”

Clinton did not respond and exited the stage quickly.

HILLARY CLINTON BRUSHES DURHAM CONTROVERSY OFF AS 'CONSPIRACY THEORY' IN SPEECH TO NY DEM CONVENTION

Speaking before the New York State Democratic Convention, Clinton accused Fox News of lying about her in an attempt to spread disinformation regarding the Durham probe.

“We can’t get distracted by the latest culture war nonsense or a new right wing lie on Fox or Facebook,” the former presidential candidate said. “By the way, they are after me again lately, in case you may have noticed.”

“It’s funny. The more trouble Trump gets into the wilder the charges and conspiracy theories about me seem to get.”

In a new court filing on Feb. 11, Durham revealed Hillary Clinton‘s presidential campaign allegedly paid a technology company to mine data in an attempt to establish an “inference” and “narrative” tying then-presidential candidate Trump to Russia.

Durham’s filing, which Fox News first reported Saturday, said a “Tech Executive-1,” now identified as Rodney Joffe, and his associates, including former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, “exploited” internet traffic pertaining to a “particular health care provider,” Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the Executive Office of the President of the United States in order to “establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative'” to then bring to federal government agencies tying Trump to Russia.