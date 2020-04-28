Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden: 'I am thrilled to be part of your campaign'

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The former first lady, senator from New York, secretary of state, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee backed Biden as she teamed up with the former vice president during a Biden campaign virtual town hall.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” Clinton said.

“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put fact over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life,” Clinton emphasized.

And taking a shot at President Trump, who beat her in an 2016 presidential election upset victory to win the White House, Clinton “think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV.”

Ahead of the endorsement, which was confirmed by Fox News earlier in the day, the Trump campaign took aim at both Democrats.

“There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “Both of them carry the baggage of decades in the Washington swamp and both of them schemed to keep the Democrat nomination from Bernie Sanders. President Trump beat her once and now he’ll beat her chosen candidate.”

Between the two of them, Clinton and Biden have run for president five times.

Clinton narrowly lost to then-Sen. Barack Obama in a marathon and historic 2008 battle for the Democratic nomination. She won the nomination 8 years later, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders in a divisive primary fight.

Biden ran unsucessfully for the nomination in 1988 and 2008. He mulled a White House run in 2016 against Clinton but decided against launching a campaign.

Clinton, who spotlighted her decades of collaboration and friendship with Biden, said”I’ve been not only a colleague of Joe Biden, I’ve been a friend. And I can tell you I wish he were president right now, but I can wait until he is.”

Biden – thanking Clinton – noted that “I really appreciate your frienship and what a wonderful personal endorsement.”