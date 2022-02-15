Hillary Clinton dodges questions about Durham probe developments

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions as to whether or not her presidential campaign spied on former President Donald Trump.

“Did you pay to spy on the Trump campaign,” Hillary was asked by a Daily Mail reporter in New York City on Tuesday. “When are you going to comment on the spying allegations, Hillary?”

DURHAM PROBE HAS ‘ACCELERATED,’ WITH MORE PEOPLE ‘COOPERATING,’ COMING BEFORE GRAND JURY

Clinton declined to answer both questions as she simply waved at the reporter while continuing to walk inside a building.

CLINTON CAMPAIGN LAWYER SUSSMANN ASKS COURT TO ‘STRIKE’ DURHAM’S ‘FACTUAL BACKGROUND’ FROM LATEST FILING

Clinton’s lack of comment comes after special counsel John Durham’s Feb. 11 filing alleging that lawyers from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 had paid to infiltrate servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an “inference” and “narrative” to bring to federal government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia.

Durham alleged in the filing that Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent as part of the special counsel’s investigation, brought Trump-Russia allegations — which Durham said “relied, in part” on the “traffic” that had been “assembled” from the servers — to the FBI and a second government agency, which has since been identified as the CIA.

Durham, in the section of the filing labeled “Factual Background,” states that individuals involved were “mining” traffic “and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, offered fresh reaction to the latest filing predicting the developments are “just the beginning” of what’s to come.

