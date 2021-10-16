Hillary Clinton arrives at UC Irvine Medical Center as Bill Clinton recovers from infection

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton arrived at the UC Irvine Medical Center on Saturday morning as former President Bill Clinton recovers from a urological sepsis infection.

Mother and daughter were spotted entering the hospital with an entourage.

Clinton is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The former president, 75, stayed in the hospital overnight Friday as he continued treatment for his infection.

BILL CLINTON HOSPITALIZED WITH UROLOGICAL INFECTION: MEDICAL EXPERTS WEIGH IN

“President Clinton is continuing to receive treatment for an infection at UC Irvine Medical Center,” Clinton spokesman Angel Urena tweeted Friday evening. “All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count, which has decreased significantly. In order to receive further IV antibiotics, he will remain in the hospital overnight.”

FORMER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON RECOVERING IN CALIFORNIA HOSPITAL AFTER NON-COVID INFECTION WORSENS

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he had spoken with Clinton.

“Well, I wanted to see how he was doing, and because I’ve been trying to get a hold of him, and he’s doing fine, he really is,” Biden told reporters in Connecticut. “And he’s going to be released from the hospital, and we talked about, which we were going to do before, getting together.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clinton was originally admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after feeling fatigued. The former president had been in Southern California for events related to the Clinton Foundation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.