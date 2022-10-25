Hillary Clinton accuses GOP of scheming to ‘literally steal the next presidential election’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is accusing Republicans of plotting to “steal the next presidential election.”

Clinton, whose 2016 White House hopes were dashed by former President Donald Trump, made the accusation last week in a promotional video for the progressive advocacy group Indivisible.

“Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election. And they’re not making a secret of it,” said Clinton. “The right-wing-controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections.”

The claim comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a case this term that could give state legislatures more power in regulating federal elections. The case, Moore v. Harper, stems from a lawsuit by the GOP-controlled North Carolina General Assembly over a state court’s invalidation of congressional redistricting.

North Carolina lawmakers argue the U.S. Constitution gives sole authority to regulate federal elections to state legislatures, without oversight by state courts or state constitutions.

Clinton alleges that if the Supreme Court rules in favor of North Carolina, the 2024 presidential election could be decided by Republican-controlled state legislatures.

“Just think, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote, or even by the anachronistic Electoral College, but by state legislatures — many of them Republican-controlled,” said Clinton.

The former secretary of state is teaming up with Indivisible to flip several state legislatures to prevent such an outcome.

After losing to Trump, Clinton and her allies pushed claims about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential contest.

In 2019, Clinton even suggested the White House race was “stolen” from her.

“I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” Clinton said at the time.