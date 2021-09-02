Hillary, Chelsea Clinton spotted in the Hamptons ahead of ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ premiere

The Clinton family has been spotted out in the Hamptons.

Chelsea Clinton, 41, and Hillary Clinton, 73, were both seen out and about Sunday. Chelsea was spotted on a brisk walk while Hillary was joined for lunch by her longtime aide Huma Abedin.

Chelsea wore a white T-shirt and blue biker shorts. The children’s book author accessorized the outfit with a baseball cap.

Chelsea spent the walk dealing with something on her cellphone.

MONICA LEWINSKY ADVOCATED FOR ‘AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT’ TO INCLUDE A THONG-FLASHING SCENE



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



Hillary, Abedin and two others met for lunch and were photographed outside of Carissa’s The Bakery in East Hampton. The group enjoyed coffee and pastries.

TRAILERS DROP FOR FX’S ‘IMPEACHMENT’ SERIES ABOUT CLINTON-LEWINSKY AFFAIR

Hillary wore a long-sleeved sweater with trousers. The former First Lady accessorized her outfit with a white visor cap and sunglasses.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



Chelsea, Hillary and Bill Clinton have been spending time in the Hamptons ahead of the release of the FX mini-series, “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” which focuses on Bill’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

The series is reportedly based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lewinsky was also a producer on the show. Feldstein told Entertainment Weekly the anti-bullying activist was consulted on “every word” and “every script page.”

The show is set to premiere Sept. 7.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.