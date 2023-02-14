High-ranking Michigan Dem says ‘f— your thoughts and prayers’ after Michigan State mass shooting

A high-ranking Michigan state House Democrat said “f— your thoughts and prayers” after the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Michigan state House Majority Leader Ranjeev Puri issued his official statement on Tuesday morning following the Monday night shooting at the state university.

“F— your thoughts and prayers,” Puri started his statement in the wake of three deaths and five injuries in the shooting.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Michigan State University community, who are experiencing unimaginable trauma and grief after a shooter opened fire at multiple locations across Michigan State’s campus,” Puri said.

“What happened in East Lansing is unfortunately far too common,” the Democrat state lawmaker said. “Going to school in America, whether its pre-school or college, means risking your life every day to the threat of a mass shooting.”

“Yet all we have offered up are empty solutions — traumatizing active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks,” Puri added.

The Michigan Democrat wrote that Americans “do not need to live like this” and claimed that the U.S. “is the only country where this happens.”

Puri said “mass shootings have left us desensitized, waking up each day to a seemingly never-ending horrific cycle of gun violence” and that living “in a society plagued with gun violence can be prevented.”

“We are not even two full months into 2023, and this marks the 67th mass shooting of the year, along with over 2,215 gun deaths,” Puri claimed.

“Thoughts and prayers without action and change are meaningless,” the Michigan House Democrat whip said. “Our office will continue to work tirelessly to pass common sense gun reform immediately.”

“We will not stop until our students can attend school without fear, our communities can attend places of worship in peace, and our society is safe from senseless gun violence,” Puri said.

Monday night saw the deadly shooting take place by Anthony McRae, 43. McRae had no affiliation with Michigan State University and his motive in the shooting is unknown.

Michigan State University Police Deputy Chief Chris Rozman told reporters Tuesday that “We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point” for the mass shooting Monday night.

“We can confirm that the 43-year-old suspect had no affiliation to the university,” he said. “He was not a student, faculty, staff, current or previous.”

“So that’s an unknown right now. And that’s what we’re trying to understand is why this incident occurred,” Rozman added. “I know everybody wants to know what the motive is. We don’t have an answer right now. And that’s that’s the honest truth.”

