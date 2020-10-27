Herschel Walker slams mainstream media for not airing Trump speeches

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker on Tuesday slammed the mainstream media for giving airtime to a speech by Barack Obama but not President Donald Trump.

In a Twitter post, Walker, 58, says he had recently spoken with “six women of color” who have decided to vote Republican for the first time in more than 20 years of voting.

Walker said these women made their decision after watching a speech by former President Obama, who said “a lot of things they knew were not true.”

The women, Walker said, flipped to other channels that spend a lot of airtime talking about Trump but never air his speeches.

“They started thinking that all these other channels that they’ve been watching never show Trump’s speeches but yet they were showing Obama … so they said, ‘something may be up,’” Walker said.

After doing some independent research, the women decided to change who they’re voting for.

“So President Trump, you’ve got … six older African American women that’s going to give you their vote,” Walker said.