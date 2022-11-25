Herschel Walker received tax break for permanent residences on Dallas home

Republican Herschel Walker is getting a $1,500 tax exemption from his home in Texas, meant only for primary residents, while running for Senate in Georgia, according to reports.

According to publicly available tax records first reported by CNN, Walker is listed to receive a homestead tax exemption from his home in Dallas, saving him approximately $1,500. An official in the Tarrant County tax assessor’s office told CNN Walker applied for the tax break in 2021 and 2022, even after launch his bid for Senate in the Peach State.

Walker is set to face off against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on Dec. 6, after both candidates failed to get at least 50% of the vote in the midterm race earlier this month.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s website, Texas residents are allowed to receive the homestead exemption even if you move away for less than two years – as long as you do not establish permanent residency somewhere else. According to the site, only a homeowner’s principal residents qualify for the tax break.

The U.S. Constitution requires that that candidates in habit the state in which they will represent. The state of Georgia has about 15 rules that determine residency for candidates and includes that where a candidate claims a homestead exemption, that home will be considered their permanent residence.

Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.