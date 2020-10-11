Herschel Walker joins Graham's team, tells Americans to vote 'truth'

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is backing Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as the incumbent and the GOP tries to retain control of the chamber in the Nov. 3 election.

Graham tweeted Saturday: “Honored to have the great @HerschelWalker join #TeamGraham! Herschel is a college and NFL great, an entrepreneur, and a terrific conservative. Thank you so much!”

Walker spoke on Twitter Sunday that Americans shouldn’t vote for their feelings or their opinions. “Truth will set you free … vote the truth.”

In August, Graham said President Trump should make a campaign ad out of Walker’s speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

“If we don’t make a commercial out what of Herschel Walker said, it’s political malpractice,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “I want people all over the country to hear what Herschel Walker said about Donald Trump [and his] 37-year friendship. I can’t get out of my mind Donald Trump in the ‘[It’s a] Small World ride in a suit.”

Walker, who once played for the Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League, blasted Democrats over their repeated accusations that the president is racist.

“I take it as a personal insult that people think I’ve had a 37-year friendship with a racist,” Walker said. “People that think that don’t know what they’re talking about.”

This week is setting up to be a contentious hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee – chaired by Graham – on Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Graham’s commitment to confirming Trump’s third nominee to the court has become a focal point in the Senate campaign.