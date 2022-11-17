Herschel Walker implores new Republican House majority to put focus ‘back on the people’

McDonough, Georgia – EXCLUSIVE: Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker implored the new Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives to put its focus “back on the people” as it transitions from four years of Democratic control.

In an interview with Fox News Digital following a Wednesday campaign stop on his “Evict Warnock Bus Tour,” Walker stressed that immediate action was required to alleviate the numerous problems facing American families, including high gas prices, grocery prices and the sour economy in general.

“The focus of it should be back on the people. We should take care of the people that have voted us into office. That’s what you should have did right now. It’s we the people,” he said. “Right now the people are hurting from these high gas prices, they’ve been hurting from all these grocery prices, they’ve been hurting from all this economy. We’ve got to get things back together.”

Republicans solidified control of the House on Wednesday as the party officially reached the 218-seat threshold required to win a majority in the 435-seat House. Six races have yet to be called, and Republicans could extend their slim majority by winning a few of them.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely become the next speaker of the House after winning his party’s nomination earlier this week.

“This is a good country, and we can get things done here in the United States of America. And that’s what we’ve got to get back to, thinking about America. There’s no doubt we want to be generous to all these other countries, but we’ve got to take care of home first,” Walker added.

When asked about his plan to overcome his 35,000 Election Day vote deficit against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the upcoming runoff election, Walker insisted he was going to stick with his plan of calling out the senator’s support for President Biden’s agenda despite the latter’s massive unpopularity in Georgia.

“My plan is to get out and do what I’m doing now. Get out and let people see that there’s a contrast between the two of us, that Senator Warnock hasn’t been doing a good job since he’s been in Washington. He hasn’t represented the people of Georgia. If he had been with Joe Biden 96% of the time, that’s saying that they’re headed in the wrong direction and they’re not going to change. So I want people to know that,” he said.

“A lot of people don’t know that he’s voted to put men in women’s sports. They don’t know that he also believes in no cash bail. These are things that they need to know. He’s a sitting senator. He hasn’t represented Georgia since he went to Washington, but I will,” he added.

The runoff election was triggered by neither candidate winning 50% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election. Walker trailed Warnock by a little more than 35,000 votes with 99% of the vote reported after Election Day.

The runoff election will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6.