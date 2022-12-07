Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: ‘I’m not going to make any excuses’

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia’s high-stakes Senate runoff election.

Walker gave his concession speech Tuesday night after exit polls showed he would not be able to close the gap to overtake Warnock.

The Republican candidate struck a positive tone throughout his speech, emphasizing his pride in the campaign and belief in the U.S. political system.

“I want to thank all of you as well, because we’ve had a tough journey, have we not? But one of the things I said when they called the race, I said the numbers doesn’t look like they’re going to add up,” Walker told the crowd Tuesday night.

Walker continued, “But one of the things I want to tell you is you never stop dreaming. I don’t want any of you to stop dreaming. I don’t want any you to stop believing in America. I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials. Most of all, continue to pray for them.”

While the Senate majority had already been decided, Warnock’s victory in the last ballot box showdown of the 2022 midterm elections gives the Democrats a 51-49 margin in the chamber and a bit of breathing room in their razor-thin control of the Senate.

Walker expressed positivity in the face of defeat, telling the Georgia crowd that his senatorial bid was the highlight of his already exceptional life story.

“I told someone this the other day — guys, I’ve done a lot of stuff,” Walker said. “You talk about Heisman trophies, talk about all the athletic awards, business awards I’ve won. But the best thing I’ve ever done in my whole entire life is run for this senate seat right here.”

The Republican candidate, hand-selected by former President Trump, stated that there were no outside factors to blame.

“And as I say, you can’t blame no one. Because I want you to continue to believe in this country and believe in our elected officials and most of all, stay together.”

Walker’s urging to believe in the electoral process contrasts sharply with rhetoric from the former president, who has blamed outside tampering for a slew of poor outcomes in recent elections.

This year’s runoff was necessitated after Warnock led Walker by roughly 37,000 votes out of nearly 4 million cast in November’s general election. However, since neither candidate topped 50% of the vote required by Georgia law to secure victory, the race headed to a runoff.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.