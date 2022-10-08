Herschel Walker campaign fires political director on suspicion of media leaks: sources

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign fired political director Taylor Crowe on suspicion of leaking to members of the media, two Republican sources with knowledge of the events confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The decision comes a month before the 2022 midterm election, with Walker responding to a report that he urged an unnamed former girlfriend to get an abortion, and reimbursed her $700 for the procedure. Walker denies the report.

Walker’s opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, maintains an edge in the race, according to a Fox News poll released last week. Among Georgia registered voters, 46% would choose Warnock, while 41% would pick Walker, in the poll taken Sept. 22-26, before the abortion controversy erupted.

Crowe previously served as a director for former Sen. David Perdue when he ran for the Georgia governorship. Perdue fell in the Republican primary against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

The woman in the report claimed she had a bank receipt of the alleged abortion payment from Walker, as well as a “get well” card from him.

Walker has taken heat from television personalities, journalists and commentators, but Kemp says he will still support the Republican ticket in Georgia.

Walker is challenging Warnock in one of the country’s most closely watched races as Senate control hangs in the balance.

Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., won runoffs against Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue last year, which gave Democrats a 50-50 tie and de facto control of the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris in office.