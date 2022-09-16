Heritage Action spending heavy to boost GOP candidates spurned by congressional Republicans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Heritage Foundations’ political advocacy group is making a big investment in the upcoming midterms and pouring money into states where congressional Republicans have raised concerns about candidate quality.

Heritage Action for America’s super PAC, the Sentinel Action Fund, is spending $5 million in Arizona and $1 million in Georgia to boost the candidacy of two candidates who have fallen out of favor with nationally elected Republicans.

That spending is being supplemented by Heritage Action itself, which exclusively told Fox News Digital that it has spent $1.8 million on voter engagement in Nevada and New Hampshire. Both of states have high-profile Senate and House races this year that could determine which party holds power in Congress.

“There are conservative candidates and conservative polices on the line,” said Jessica Anderson, Heritage Action’s executive director. “Let’s go and get this done and win back a [congressional] majority for the right reasons and frankly with the right people.”

ARIZONA’S BLAKE MASTERS SAYS VOTERS QUESTION WHY WASHINGTON REPUBLICANS ARE NOT INVESTING MORE IN HIS RACE

Arizona is where Heritage’s super PAC has made its biggest investment. It is spending more than $5 million to bolster Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate.

INDEPENDENTS IN KEY BATTLE GROUND STATES FAR MORE ALIGNED WITH REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS

In contrast, the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC closely aligned with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced last month it was cutting nearly $8 million in ads that it had reserved in Arizona throughout Election Day.

“We think he’s got a real shot. We think that this race is winnable,” Anderson said of Masters. “We think that other conservative and Republican establishment groups should come back to Arizona, they should take a second look at the state and realize everything that’s at stake.”

Masters, who trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, told Fox News Digital that conservative voters in Arizona were beginning to question why national Republican were not more involved in his race.

Outside of Arizona, Sentinel is spending $1 million to boost GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker in Georgia. The super PAC is also running nearly $1 million worth of negative ads against Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire over high gasoline prices.

In each of those states, national Republicans have raised concerns in recent months about their chances for success. Candidates like Walker and Masters trail incumbent Democrats in polling and fundraising.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As of July, Masters had raised $4.8 million to Kelly’s more than $52 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Walker has raised nearly $20 million compared to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s more than $60 million.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell told an audience last month in his home state of Kentucky. “Senate races are just different, they’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”