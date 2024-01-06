Here’s who key lawmakers have already endorsed for president ahead of the Iowa caucuses

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

In just a week, the 2024 Iowa Caucus will commence, where the first votes for the next potential president will be cast.

Being the first state to cast votes for presidential nominees, Iowa’s caucuses set the stage for the entire primary season. Winning or performing strongly in Iowa can generate crucial momentum for candidates, influencing voter perceptions of their viability.

More GOP lawmakers in both chambers are rallying behind former President Donald Trump. The endorsements come as there are only a few major GOP candidates left in the running — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Trump.

One hundred House Republicans, seven governors and 19 GOP senators have endorsed Trump as of Friday, including Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas; JD Vance of Ohio; Rick Scott of Florida; Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt of Missouri; Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; Ted Budd of North Carolina; Steve Daines of Montana; Roger Marshall of Kansas; Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma; Mike Braun of Indiana; Katie Britt of Alabama; Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee; John Hoeven of North Dakota; and more.

Additionally, the entire Minnesota GOP delegation threw in their support for Trump last week. Trump, who was the first major GOP leader to announce his candidacy for 2024, has also secured backing from every GOP member in Alabama’s congressional delegation.

Trump remains the commanding front-runner in the Iowa GOP presidential caucus, with his support at 50% or more in the latest surveys. A FOX Business poll indicated Trump at 52%, far ahead of his two closest rivals — DeSantis at 18% and Haley at 16%.

The Trump campaign’s ground operation in Iowa is leagues ahead of his 2016 effort, when he narrowly lost the caucuses that year to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Meanwhile, some Senate Democrats already voiced their support for President Biden last year, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; John Hickenlooper of Colorado; and Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also endorsed Biden last April. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is not running for re-election, is not endorsing Biden.

Meanwhile, 72 Iowa public figures, including former political figures like David Oman, who held the position of chief of staff for former Govs. Robert Ray and Terry Branstad, have endorsed Haley.

Others who endorsed Haley include Christine Hensley, who held the longest tenure on the Des Moines City Council. Doug Gross, a lawyer and former chief of staff for Branstad, also endorsed her, as has Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis in November, stating that she didn’t believe Trump could defeat Biden in the general election.

Ramaswamy received the endorsement of controversial former Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King in a post on X last week.

Salem, New Hampshire, GOP Chairman Steve Goddu also endorsed Ramaswamy last year, along with former New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Kevin Smith.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.