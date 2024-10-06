Here’s what two undecided Wisconsin voters are holding out for in the 2024 election

WISCONSIN — With only one month until the presidential election, very few voters are still uncertain about their choice, but in a battleground state like Wisconsin that has flipped in the past two elections, those undecided voters could make the difference.

Estimates of still-undecided voters in Wisconsin are in the low single digits, with the latest Marquette Law School poll reporting that just 4% identified themselves as such.

Fox News Digital spoke with two such voters, who laid out why they are still holding out and what they need to seal the deal.

“I got to make up my mind when I fill out the paper,” said 86-year-old Edgar Schiekiera of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

“I’m going to throw a dart,” he laughed.

Schiekiera is an immigrant from Germany who noted that he grew up during the Second World War. For him, former President Trump’s comments on foreign policy have been troubling, enough so to make him hesitate to support Trump for a third time.

“I voted for Trump the first year. I voted for him the second year. I don’t — this time, I don’t know,” he said.

“I’m from Germany, and things that he’s said about [the] NATO Alliance — he wants quit it, and he doesn’t know what to do,” he said of what’s making him unsure of Trump. “A real danger lives overseas.”

Schiekiera was also concerned about what Trump has said with relation to conflicts around the world, particularly involving Ukraine and Iran. “He can stop the war?” he asked, in reference to Trump’s own claims about the war between Ukraine and Russia. “He cannot stop the war.”

However, he added that “Biden or Kamala Harris—she doesn’t know what’s going to happen,” either. According to him, he isn’t confident that either of the top candidates can effectively lead on the world stage in the current geopolitical climate.

There are other issues that Schiekiera is taking into consideration as well, such as abortion. “I got my own ideas,” he said.

He noted that Trump has appeared to change positions on “issues nationally [and] worldwide.”

“Trump’s gone one way, and then he [goes] to another way. He’s undecided what he’s going to do, really.”

In contrast, Keon Pierce of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, isn’t considering Trump at all. But he is not sold on Vice President Kamala Harris either.

“I’m leaning Kamala, but I have to see. She’s got to convince me a little more,” he told Fox News Digital.

“I’m waiting to see who has the best — the best protection for different groups of people. You know, the best rights and best laws that can help all groups of people.”

Pierce explained that he wanted to be sure the president would “help all people. Asian people, Indian people, Black people, everybody.”

When Fox News Digital noted that Harris is both Black and Indian, he responded, “We had a Black president before, and it didn’t necessarily translate to helping the people,” in reference to former President Barack Obama.

He said he was “open to” Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who will appear on the Wisconsin ballot after a court challenge to see her ousted was denied.

“It’s possible that I wouldn’t vote as well,” he added.

As for the Milwaukee area, Pierce explained, “It’s bad here. It’s really segregated here, and opportunities are limited.”

He said he needs to hear more about what will be done to bring more “opportunities, jobs, education, [and] a better school system in the inner city.”

In the latest Marquette Law School poll, Harris beat Trump among Wisconsin registered voters, 49% to 44%, with third-party options included.

For the poll, 882 registered voters were interviewed between Sept. 18 and 26. It had a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points.

