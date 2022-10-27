Health concern: Pennsylvania voters diagnose Fetterman’s fitness to serve

PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania voters are split on whether Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s health is cause for concern after Tuesday night’s debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“It almost made him seem as if he was not even qualified to do the functions of the office,” Jon told Fox News.

But Fetterman supporters said they’re confident in the Democrat’s cognitive abilities.

“His speech will get better. His ideas, we know who he is. We know what he stands for,” Dave said. “Doctors have spoken and we feel comfortable.”

Fetterman suffered a stroke earlier this year and repeatedly stumbled over his answers during his only debate against Oz, his Republican opponent.

“I know people who have had strokes and have aphasia, and it’s generally a passing thing,” Paul said.

“We should not discriminate about anything,” said Hua, removing his glasses. “See? I have my glasses, so there’s not a problem.”