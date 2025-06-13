Heading to Trump’s military parade? Here’s everything you need to know

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th anniversary this Saturday, hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to converge on the nation’s capital to witness a massive Flag Day military parade commissioned by President Donald Trump.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump hyped up the parade and accompanying festivities, saying, “We’re going to celebrate our country for a change.”

So, here is everything you need to know to attend the historic parade.

When is the parade?

The 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade will take place on Saturday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The parade is being held to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which is one year older than the country. The festivities also coincide with Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday.

FRESH WAVE OF ANTI-ICE PROTESTS THREATENS UNCERTAINTY, VOLATILITY BEFORE TRUMP’S MASSIVE MILITARY PARADE

When does the parade begin?

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and concludes at 9:30 p.m. Guest entry begins at 2 p.m. With hundreds of thousands expected to attend, guests will likely begin lining up early.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are free to the public and can be obtained on the America250 website. Two tickets are allowed per phone number.

What is the parade route?

According to the parade map published by the U.S. Army, the parade will take place by the National Mall on Constitution Avenue NW, between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument (23rd and 15th streets).

The parade will begin near the Lincoln Memorial at 23rd Street and end by the Washington Monument at 15th Street.

REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT TO HALT FLIGHTS FOR TRUMP-HOSTED MILITARY PARADE NEXT WEEK

Where can I watch the parade?

Attendees will be able to view the parade along Constitution Avenue NW or from the Washington Monument grounds.

What will the weather be like?

Rain showers are expected Saturday morning, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Expected temperatures are in the eighties.

Who will be participating?

Approximately 6,600 U.S. Army soldiers wearing uniforms from all U.S. historic eras, as well as modern uniforms, will participate in the parade. The parade will also include 150 Army vehicles, including the Abrams tank and 50 aircraft, including the Black Hawk.

There will also be a flyover and a parachute jump.

LIBERAL MEDIA MELTS DOWN OVER TRUMP’S MILITARY PARADE PLAN, CALLING IT ‘AUTHORITARIAN’

What items are prohibited?

The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department has a full list of prohibited items, which is available here.

What road closures should I be aware of?

Several major roads in the city will be closed surrounding the National Mall, including Constitution Avenue NW, Virginia Avenue, Rock Creek Parkway, Independence Avenue and the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

The U.S. Army released a detailed map of road closures, which is viewable here.

The Smithsonian Metro Station’s northwest entrance will be closed; however, the station’s southwest entrance on Independence Avenue will be open.

What other festivities will there be?

There will be an Army birthday festival on the National Mall between 7th and 14th streets. The festival entrance is on the National Mall at 7th Street.

There will be a concert at the Ellipse in front of the White House after the parade. The celebration will also conclude with a fireworks show.

DEMOCRAT CRITICIZES DEFENSE SECRETARY OVER MONEY FOR MILITARY PARADE

Will there be protesters?

Many protesters are anticipated to converge on Washington this weekend. In Washington, visitors and locals can expect the Refuse Fascism protest, an “Equity March” in downtown Washington, D.C., as well as a “Pro-Democracy Picnic” at Fort Reno Park, Fox Digital found.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nationwide, “No Kings” protesters are anticipated to flood cities to protest what they say is Trump leading the nation like a “king,” according to its website.

Trump has said that violent protesters “will be met with heavy force.”

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report.