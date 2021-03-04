Hawley slams 'Mr. Unity' Joe Biden for criticism of red states' 'Neanderthal thinking'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., slammed President Joe Biden’s criticism of “Neanderthal thinking” by red states who have dropped mask mandates, arguing it goes against Biden’s past calls for unity in the country.

During a Thursday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Hawley criticized Biden’s past rhetoric against people that disagree with him politically and urged the president to follow the science in regards to whether or not mask mandates are necessary at this point in the pandemic.

“What a uniter Joe Biden is. You know this is Mr. Unity. And yet if you disagree with him, you’re a Neanderthal. This is a guy who’s also called people who disagree with him Nazis. It is unbelievable,” said Hawley.

Additionally, Hawley criticized Biden’s coronavirus stimulus bill for not putting a larger sum of money towards vaccine distribution while designating funds for things like “abortion providers” and “environmental justice.”

President Biden took a swipe at Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi Wednesday, accusing them of “Neanderthal thinking” following their decision to reverse COVID safety policies, including mask mandates.

“We’ve been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough [vaccines] for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot,” Biden told reporters from the White House Wednesday. “The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking.”

JOSH HAWLEY: “What a uniter Joe Biden is. You know this is Mr. Unity. And yet if you disagree with him you’re a Neanderthal. This is a guy who’s also called people who disagree with him Nazis. It is unbelievable. In Missouri we’re kind of used to this because we are called by the D.C. crowd ‘flyover country,’ so we’ve gotten this treatment for years but the truth is there’s nothing wrong with actually following the science and allowing people to make their own decisions. …

In Missouri, we’ve had had a flexible approach to this since the beginning. I think our governor has done a good job giving local counties the ability to make their own decisions. Listen, if Joe Biden really wants to do more why doesn’t he focus his COVID relief package on vaccine distribution and actually put the brunt of the package there?

Instead, he is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on stuff like abortion providers and environmental justice. That shows you where his priorities are.”

