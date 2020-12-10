Hawley introduces bill to give direct coronavirus payments to Americans

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday announced new legislation to give direct coronavirus relief to all Americans and families.

The bill calls for direct payments of $1,200 to all individual Americans and $2,400 to families, plus $500 per children — the same as those distributed to 80 million Americans in April under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

“Americans need direct payments now. Families are struggling. Unemployment claims are rising and food lines are growing. It’s time Congress finally acts,” Hawley said in a statement.

He continued: “Direct payments should be at the center of any Covid relief legislation that Congress passes. If Congress doesn’t pass relief legislation with direct payments in it by next week, I will go to the Senate floor to demand a vote on my legislation.”

The legislation comes as COVID-19 cases spike across the country and Congress inches toward a $908 billion stimulus bill after months of stalled negotiations that excludes $1,200 direct payments to every American.

Hawley and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came together last week to call for a second stimulus bill that includes checks for individual Americans and families.

“I will gladly work w/ @AOC and anyone else who wants to help working families. Families and working people in need should be the FIRST consideration in COVID relief, not last,” Hawley tweeted on Dec. 4.

Hawley is one of the few GOP lawmakers who support stimulus checks like those doled out in March to people earning below a certain amount of money.

Other Republicans have bashed the strategy as a “socialist” or “radical” idea from Democrats. President Trump, however, capitalized on the original proposal, maneuvering to have his name inscribed on the checks.

