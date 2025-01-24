Hawaii’s Hirono only senator to vote no on Collins, continuing partisan streak at hearings

Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono was the only lawmaker on the Senate’s Veterans’ Affairs Committee to oppose the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, former GOP congressman from Georgia Doug Collins.

Amid the slew of confirmation hearings that have taken place, Hirono has been unafraid to poke and prod about nominees’ sex lives, and at one point she accused Trump’s defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, of being willing to shoot at lawful protesters.

“Would you carry out such an order [to shoot protesters] from President Trump?” Hirono asked Hegseth during his hearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee, citing reports that the president asked former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to shoot protesters in the leg during the 2020 riots in Washington, D.C., that ensued after the death of George Floyd.

Hegseth tried to offer a response to Hirono’s question, but the senator would not let him get a word in and instead answered the question for him, “You will shoot protesters in the leg,” she asserted to Hegseth. “Moving on.”

Hirono also has been unafraid to ask each of Trump’s nominees she questioned throughout their confirmation hearings, including Collins, about unfounded allegations of sexual assault.

“As part of my responsibilities to ensure the fitness of nominees before any of the committees, I ask the following two questions,” Hirono posited during the hearing for Trump’s interior secretary nominee, Doug Burgum . “First is, since you became a legal adult have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature? Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct?”

For Trump’s attorney general nominee, Pam Bondi, Hirono asked the same questions about unfounded sexual allegations. She similarly answered her own questions as she did with Hegseth.

Bondi, however, clapped back with criticism of her own during the senator’s questioning, noting that Hirono refused to meet with her privately to discuss her concerns ahead of the public hearing.

“Sen. Hirono, I wish you had met with me. Had you met with me, we could have discussed many things and gotten to the meat [of your questions],” Bondi told Hirono as she was lobbing questions at the nominee. “You were the only one who refused to meet with me.”