Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died Tuesday at the age of 82.

Reid, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018, served in Congress from 1983 until his retirement in 2017. He announced in 2019 his cancer was in remission.

A Democrat representing Nevada, Reid served as senate majority leader from 2007-2015. He became most well-known for his use of the “nuclear option” in 2013, leading the charge to end the filibuster on executive branch nominees and judicial nominees other than to the Supreme Court.