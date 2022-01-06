NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was inside the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pipe bomb was discovered outside the building, Fox News has confirmed.

According to a timeline of events obtained by Politico, the first to report that Harris was inside the building at the time the bomb was discovered, the Capitol Police started investigating the pipe bomb at 1:07 p.m.

FBI RELEASES VIDEO OUTLINING MOVEMENTS OF SUSPECT WHO LEFT PIPE BOMBS OUTSIDE DNC AND RNC HEADQUARTERS

Politico reported: “The timeline says that Capitol Police and the Secret Service evacuated an unnamed ‘protectee’ at approximately 1:14 p.m, seven minutes later. The four people, among them a White House official and a former law enforcement official, confirmed that Harris was the Secret Service protectee identified in the timeline, which has circulated on Capitol Hill.”

The timeline, according to Politico, states the bomb was neutralized at 4:36 p.m. A different pipe bomb found at the Republican National Committee headquarters was neutralized at 3:33 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the investigation, and Americans have been left unsure whether there is a connection between the pipe bombs and the Capitol riot. The FBI formerly wrote on social media the bombs “could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death.”

Surveillance video shared by the FBI shows the suspect — wearing a face mask, glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gloves and black and light gray Nike shoes — started pacing around the DNC’s headquarters with a bag shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, the night both bombs were planted.

One of the pipe bombs was placed outside of the DNC’s headquarters at the intersection of Canal Street SE and South Capitol Street SE, the other close to RNC headquarters near Rumsey Court SE.

More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, and arrests are still being made regularly.

