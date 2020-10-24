Harris: Voting for president is about ‘honoring ancestors’ who fought for civil rights

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris headed to Cleveland Saturday to reach out to voters in one of the closest races for the presidency in the U.S.

President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are in a dead heat, with Trump leading by less than 1 percentage point in Ohio, according to Real Clear Politics, which takes the average of several polls. The margin of error is generally plus or minus 4 points.

“The values that we have, I think, are shared by the majority of the American people,” Harris told reporters after landing in Ohio.

Harris surprised early voters by stopping at a downtown Cleveland polling station, as a precursor to her message: Get out and vote.

“We vote because there is so much at stake,” Harris said.

Harris told supporters at Cuyahoga Community College that the 2020 general election is about “honoring ancestors,” protecting women’s rights for the sake of suffragists, and protecting Blacks’ rights to honor civil rights activists like the late Rep. John Lewis, according to WKYC.

“The people will make the decision, because the power is indeed with the people,” Harris told supporters at the college. “We were out and engaged with people who are early voting and people are standing in line, they’ve been waiting in line for hours because we know our power and we are not going to let anyone take our power away from us.”

Harris’ visit to Cleveland coincided with one from Trump Saturday, marking the significance Ohio holds in the race to the White House.

Harris was set to visit the Buckeye state just over a week ago, but was forced to cancel after two staff members contracted coronavirus.

“Ohio is going to help determine the outcome of this election, there’s no question,” Harris told reporters Saturday. “We’ve had the highest number in Ohio, the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Ohio has been very hard hit.”

“I’m here to talk to the voters in Ohio, but also to listen to them,” Harris continued. “There’s no question that the path to victory runs through Ohio.”

There are 10 days remaining before the Nov. 3 presidential election.