Harris visits spice shop known for hating and slamming Republicans, calls for end of ‘divisiveness’

Kamala Harris made a campaign stop on Saturday at a spice shop known to openly discriminate against Republicans while calling for an end to political “divison.”

The spice shop, Penzeys Spices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, welcomed the Democrat nominee to browse the store and meet some supporters.

While facing a gaggle of reporters, Harris claimed, “It’s time to turn the page on the divisiveness. It’s time to bring our country together, chart a new way forward.”

“A lot of what I think is happening, and I was just talking with some folks here in Pittsburgh about it, is that people are exhausted about the division and the attempts to kind of divide us as Americans,” said Harris. “And, them stepping up to make this public statement, I think is, courageous.”

“But also for people like the folks I was just talking with, it really reinforces for them that we love our country, and we have more in common than what separates us,” asserted Harris in the spice shop.

Penzeys Spices has an entire “About Republicans” page on their website with a staggering 842-word essay bashing the political party.

For contrast, the “About Us” page on the Penzeys website features only 461 words, including “We are trying to make the world a better place.”

Part of the “About Republicans” page on their site, penned by CEO Bill Penzey, informs Republicans they can shop elsewhere: “Going forward we would still be glad to have you as customers, but we’re done pretending the Republican Party’s embrace of cruelty, racism, Covid lies, climate change denial, and threats to democracy are anything other than the risks they legitimately are.”

“If you need us to pretend you are not creating the hurt you are creating in order for you to continue to be our customer, I’m sad to say you might be happier elsewhere,” reads the Penzeys Spices website.

Penzeys recently launched an advertisement campaign for their “Justice” spice blend directed at former President Donald Trump, saying “Re-Indicted and it Feels So Good!”

“Sorry Kamala, ‘Scary Spice’ is already taken!” said Former President Trump’s campaign in response to Kamala’s visit.

Penzeys Spices CEO Bill Penzey is no stranger to controversy. In 2022, he came under fire for renaming Martin Luther King Jr. Day to “Republicans Are Racist Weekend!”

The spice brand lost 40,000 subscribers in January 2022 according to the Penzeys Spices Facebook page for the stunt, but did not offer an apology.

Penzeys Spices did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.