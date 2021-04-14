Harris to travel to Guatemala and Mexico amid criticism over border crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Guatemala and Mexico in her role in tackling the “root causes” of the migration crisis at the southern border — as she faces intense criticism for her alleged lack of action on the crisis.

Harris was asked Wednesday by reporters at a Northern Triangle security roundtable about whether she would visit the border itself and did not answer. She told the press pool that her job is to focus on the root causes of the migration problem, and said she is going to Guatemala and Mexico soon.

The Biden administration has been struggling to handle a historic surge in migrants to the border, one that critics have said is fueled by the administration’s liberal immigration policies. The administration refused to describe it as a crisis, calling it a “challenge” instead.

Harris was tapped as Biden’s pick to deal with what the White House describes as “root causes” of the crisis, with Biden saying Harris had “agreed to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept the returnees, and enhance migration enforcement at their borders – at their borders.”

The White House has since said she will be involved in “high-level diplomatic” work.

“This is diplomatic work that ultimately, over the long term, will address the migration issues we’re seeing. It’s not an assignment to ‘handle the border,’” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on MSNBC. “What she’s doing is high-level diplomatic work that is incredibly important to our economic stability in the hemisphere.”

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.