Harris tests negative for COVID, will return to White House

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 Monday and is set to return to in-person work at the White House on Tuesday.

The vice president tested negative for COVID on a rapid antigen test Monday, the White House said.

“The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow,” Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said Monday.

Allen added that Harris will follow guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and “will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the ten-day period.”

Harris, 57, tested positive last Tuesday, but, at the time, Allen said she was exhibiting no symptoms.

Harris spoke with President Biden on the phone after testing positive, according to the White House.

“He wanted to check in and make sure she has everything she needs as she quarantines at home,” the White House said.

“I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted,” Harris tweeted last week.

Harris is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, taking the most recent shot on April 1.