Vice President Kamala Harris is losing another aide as departures from the vice president’s office in recent months continue to pile up.

Vincent Evans, who served as the vice president’s deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs for nearly a year, is leaving to become the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, according to reports.

“I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus,” Evans said in the statement Tuesday, according to CNBC. “I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know first hand the tremendous leadership and impact this Caucus has in Congress and across the country.”

Evans becomes one of several departures from the vice president’s office in recent months, with chief spokesperson Symone Sanders resigning last month and former communications director Ashley Etienne departing in November.

The departures followed a November CNN report that highlighted growing frustration within Harris’ office, while the vice president’s approval numbers continue to slide amid of string of gaffes during her first year in office.

But a source familiar with Evans’ move told CNBC that his departure was not related to the others, saying that the aide leaves the vice president’s office on great terms and that Harris supported the decision.

Evans served as political director for Harris during the transition and in the same role when she was the nominee for vice president, but will now be working closely with Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, in leading the Congressional Black Caucus.

“As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022. Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement, along with a variety of policy and leadership skills,” Beatty said in a statement to CNBC.

Evans will replace Kyle Anderson, who vacated the post in October.