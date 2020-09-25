Harris says Ginsburg broke ‘barriers,’ clearing path for other women to follow

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is praising the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for breaking gender barriers that cleared a path for women of the following generations to succeed.

As she paid her last respects to Ginsburg, who lay in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, the senator from California told reporters that the late Supreme Court justice and trailblazing attorney cleared a path for future women by making “America see what leadership looks like and in the law in terms of public service and she broke so many barriers and she did it intentionally knowing that people like me could follow.”

GINSBURG PRAISED FOR CHANGING ‘THE COURSE OF AMERICAN LAW’

Ginsburg, a major advocate for gender equality and civil rights, made history even after her passing, becoming the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Harris, a former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney, emphasized that “it’s very important I think that in the midst of being 39 days away from the election that we honor one of the greatest Americans, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in terms of all that she inspired, all that she empowered both legally and just in terms of the way she lived her life.”

Ginsburg died one week ago at age 87.

The passing of the progressive justice ignited a titanic political battle as President Trump and Senate Republicans quickly move – with the general election less than six weeks away – to confirm a conservative successor to Ginsburg.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden flew in from their home in Delaware to pay their last respects to Ginsburg.

Asked what was it like being in the U.S. Capitol with Justice Ginsburg one last time, the former vice president told reporters “I first met her when I did her hearings. I was the chairman of the committee and she was confirmed. Wonderful memories.”