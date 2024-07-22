Harris ripped for resurfaced claims praising Biden’s fitness amid age concerns: ‘Complicit in a coverup’

Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently became the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president after President Biden stepped down on Sunday, is facing renewed criticism for dismissing concerns about Biden’s health in recent months.

“We have a very bold and vibrant president in Joe Biden,” Harris told “Good Morning America” in February amid concerns about Biden’s health.

Also in February, Harris insisted, “Our president is in good shape, in good health, and is ready to lead in our second term.”

“It is important we not be seduced into one of the only arguments that that side of the aisle has right now on [Biden’s cognitive decline] in a way that is intended to distract!” Harris said in November 2023. That same month, Harris said, “Age is more than a chronological fact … Not only is he absolutely authoritative in rooms around the globe, but in the Oval Office.”

“Joe Biden is gonna be fine,” the vice president assured the public in September 2023.

“I’m ready, if necessary, but it’s not gonna be necessary,” Harris said in March.

The clips of Harris defending Biden resurfaced this week after the president announced roughly a month after his widely panned debate performance that he would in fact drop out of the race.

“She lied,” conservative communicator Steve Guest posted on X on Sunday. “Kamala is complicit in a coverup.”

“Make no mistake – Kamala Harris wanted the nomination without a primary,” former acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Ric Grenell posted on X. “She lied to the public about Joe’s actual health up until the last minute when a primary would be too late. She knew all along.”

Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, wrote on X that Harris “lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity–saddling the nation with a president who can’t do the job.”

“Kamala Harris lied to Americans for four years that Joe Biden was able to serve, sharp as a tack, fit as a fiddle,” GOP Sen. Tom Cotton posted on X. “Now, she has to answer: if Joe Biden isn’t fit to run for president, do you believe that he’s fit to continue serving as president?”

“The cover up of Biden’s condition by Democrats and the media will go down as one of the biggest scandals in American history,” GOP Congressman Darrell Issa posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris’s office for comment but did not receive a response.