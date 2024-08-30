Harris maintains lead nationwide, slim margins in battleground states, according to multiple polls

A flurry of recent polls seem to indicate Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is maintaining its post-Democratic National Convention momentum.

In the past two days, Fox News, Reuters and USA Today have published poll results indicating Harris is holding on to her lead against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The Reuters/Ipsos Poll released Thursday reported Harris leading Trump 45% to 41% among registered voters.

The poll, conducted over eight days concluding Wednesday, reported that the source of this boost in support came from Hispanic and women voters.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll maintained a plus or minus 2% margin of error.

A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll released Wednesday found Harris surging ahead of Trump by several points.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 likely voters via landline phones and cellphones from Aug. 25-28, found Harris was leading with 48% against Trump’s 43% nationwide. The USA Today poll reports a plus or minus 3.1% margin of error.

A Fox News Poll released Wednesday found Harris has improved on President Biden’s 2024 election numbers in four battleground states, driven by strong support among women, Black voters and young voters.

In addition, while Trump leads on top issues, more voters see Harris as the candidate who can unite the country and who will “fight for people like you.” That’s according to new Fox News statewide surveys in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

Each survey includes about 1,000 registered voters and was conducted Aug. 23-26, after the Democratic National Convention and just after Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. dropped out and endorsed Trump.

The surveys, released Wednesday, find a close, two-way Harris-Trump race. Harris is up by 1 percentage point in Arizona and by 2 points in Georgia and Nevada, while Trump is ahead by 1 point in North Carolina. All are within the margin of sampling error.

Fox News Digital’s Dana Blanton and Victoria Balara contributed to this report.