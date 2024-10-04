Harris leads Trump by 2 in national poll, but shows vulnerabilities with non-White voters

A recent poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are neck-and-neck ahead of the November election.

According to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll, Harris maintains a razor-thin lead of 2% over Trump in a national survey of likely voters.

The poll shows similar results among registered voters, with Harris at 50% and Trump just a few points behind at 47%.

Notably, Trump leads Harris among independent voters who are likely to cast a ballot in November, 50% to 46%.

Voters who intend to cast ballots early via mail or absentee ballot are much more likely to favor Harris (71%) compared to Trump (28%).

Voters who intend to cast ballots the traditional way on Election Day break for Trump 58% to 40%.

Individuals intending to vote early via in-person ballot break for Trump, 50% to 48%.

A majority of respondents reported being either concerned or very concerned about the potential for voter fraud in this year’s election. Republicans (86%) and independents (55%) are much more likely to suspect the potential for voter fraud compared to Democrats (33%).

Trump leads Harris among white voters, 53% to 45%. Harris leads Trump among non-white voters (60% to 39%) but still lags behind the support shown for Biden among non-white voters (71%).

A staggering gap of 34% separates men and women in this election. About 57% of men intend to vote for Trump, compared to 41% for Harris. Meanwhile, 58% of women intend to vote for Harris, compared to 40% for Trump.

The NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll was conducted from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1 and surveyed individuals via phone, text and online.

Results for registered voters are statistically significant within ±3.5%, while results for likely voters are statistically significant within ±3.7%.