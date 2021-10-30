Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday received her COVID-19 booster shot — after which she encouraged Americans to do the same, saying that the vaccines “will save your life.”

“Well, I got the booster shot, and I want to encourage everyone to do the same when you are eligible,” Harris said after getting the shot. “And as we have said from the beginning, the vaccines are free, they are safe and they will save your life.

CONCHA SLAMS AL SHARPTON FOR URGING BIDEN TO GIVE HARRIS ‘MORE POSITIONS OF POWER’ AMID BORDER CRISIS

The White House said that Harris qualifies for a booster, which are not available to all Americans, because she frequently travels for work and interacts with a range of people as part of her official duties.

Boosters have so far been approved for those 65 and older, those with pre-existing conditions and those at higher risk of exposure due to their work.

She received her first dose of the Moderna vaccines in December and the second on Jan. 26.

HARRIS LOOKING FOR ‘LIFEBOATS ON BIDEN’S SINKING SHIP:’ GUTFELD

“And we’ve all seen the videos of folks who are in an ICU bed who were not vaccinated with tears, begging people, including their family members, to get vaccinated,” she said.

“What we know at this point in our country is the vast majority. I’m told well over 90% of the people who are in an ICU or are dying from COVID are unvaccinated,” she said. “So let’s everybody get vaccinated and get through and beyond this pandemic.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far about 17 million Americans have received a booster shot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.