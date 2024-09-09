Harris finally adds policy page to campaign website, devotes several sections to Trump

Vice President Harris finally added policies to her campaign website for the first time since President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her in the presidential race 50 days ago.

The website breaks Harris and her vice-presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ policy proposals into four sections: “Build an Opportunity Economy and Lower Costs for Families,” “Safeguard Our Fundamental Freedoms,” “Ensure Safety and Justice For All,” and “Keep America Safe, Secure, and Prosperous.”

Before the new addition, Harris’ campaign website had pages to buy merchandise, donate and get to know the candidate’s background, but was devoid of any policy plans for weeks even after she formally accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago 17 days ago.

Harris’s website now includes a promise to cut taxes for middle class families by “ensuring no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay more in taxes.” The website promises that Harris and Walz “will ensure the wealthiest Americans and the largest corporations pay their fair share, so we can take action to build up the middle class while reducing the deficit,” including by “rolling back Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans, enacting a billionaire minimum tax, quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks, and other reforms to ensure the very wealthy are playing by the same rules as the middle class.”

The website touts a plan to give more than 100 million working and middle-class families a tax cut by restoring the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. It says Harris and Walz will also expand the Child Tax Credit to provide a $6,000 credit to families with newborn children.

“Under her plan, the tax rate on long-term capital gains for those earning a million dollars a year or more will be 28 percent, because when the government encourages investment, it leads to broad-based economic growth and creates jobs, which makes our economy stronger,” the website says.

The website also claims that Harris’ “lowering costs agenda is a stark contrast to Donald Trump’s plans to jack up prices, weaken the middle class, cut Social Security and Medicare, eliminate the Department of Education and preschool programs like Head Start, and end the Affordable Care Act.”

Much of the Harris website’s policy section focuses on attacking her opponent. Under each policy section, Harris includes a subsection on what she calls “Trump’s Project 2025 Agenda.”

Former President Trump and his campaign have repeatedly said they are not affiliated with Project 2025, which was created by the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation as policy recommendations for the next Republican administration. Harris’ website also claims Trump would ban abortion and restrict in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, despite the Republican nominee stating the opposite. Trump has said he would not enact a federal abortion ban and recently said he would consider making sure the government or insurance companies cover the fertility treatment.

Regarding the economy, Harris claims that Trump’s “plans would increase costs for families by at least $3,900 a year by slapping a Trump sales tax on imported everyday goods that American families rely on, like gas, food, clothing, and medicine” and would raise rents and add $1,200 a year to the typical American mortgage.

“Trump’s economic plans would also trigger a recession by mid-2025, cost America over 3 million jobs, threaten hundreds of thousands of clean energy jobs, increase the debt by over $5 trillion, send inflation skyrocketing, and hurt everyone but the richest Americans,” according to Harris’ website.

Under what is intended to be policy proposals to “ensure safety and justice for all,” Harris’ website slams Trump as “a convicted criminal who only cares about himself,” claiming the Republican nominee has “proven that time and time again – from caving to the gun lobby and doing nothing to address gun violence to killing the bipartisan border security deal that would secure our border and keep America safe, just to help himself politically.” It also says Trump will implement the Project 2025 agenda if elected “to consolidate power, bring the Department of Justice and the FBI under his direct control so he can give himself unchecked legal power and go after his opponents, and rule as a dictator on ‘day one.’”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Regarding foreign affairs, the website claims that Harris “has been a tireless and effective diplomat on the world stage” and “will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to protect U.S. forces and interests from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups.” Despite Harris boycotting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, her website states Harris “will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and she will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself.”

“She and President Biden are working to end the war in Gaza, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination,” the website says. “She and President Biden are working around the clock to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done.”