Harris campaign abandons Biden in final weeks before Election Day: report

Vice President Kamala Harris has no plans to campaign in-person with President Biden in the final weeks before Election Day, according to reports.

Harris has attempted to distance herself from Biden’s presidency in recent weeks, and White House and campaign officials confirmed her lack of plans to appear with Biden, according to NBC News.

The White House and Harris campaign did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Biden plans to support Harris indirectly by stirring up his longtime supporters to back Harris, NBC reported.

BIDEN SAYS HARRIS HANDLED 'EVERYTHING FROM FOREIGN POLICY TO DOMESTIC POLICY' UNDER HIS ADMINISTRATION

Harris has spent weeks styling herself as a change candidate despite being a leader in the current administration.

KAMALA HARRIS AVOIDS QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S MENTAL DECLINE: 'JOE BIDEN IS NOT ON THE BALLOT'

Harris insists that a Harris presidency would not be “a continuation of the Biden presidency.” Fox News’ Bret Baier pressed her to explain what differences there would be in an exclusive interview last week.

“My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency, and, like every new president that comes in to office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership,” Harris told him.

VP KAMALA HARRIS RESPONDS TO WHY MORE AMERICANS TRUST TRUMP ON THE ECONOMY

“I, for example, am someone who has not spent the majority of my career in Washington, D.C. I invite ideas, whether it be from the Republicans who are supporting me, who were just on stage with me minutes ago, and the business sector, and others who can contribute to the decisions that I make,” she added.

Meanwhile, former President Trump has argued that Harris will bring only more of the same economic and immigration policies that have made the Biden administration deeply unpopular.

The former president remains ahead in the polls on the economy and immigration.