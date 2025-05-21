Harris, Becerra covered up Biden mental decline, California Democratic candidate for governor says

Amid claims that President Joe Biden declined mentally while in office, Golden State gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa has suggested that former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Health And Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccerra were involved in a cover-up.

Becerra is also running for governor, while the prospect of a potential Harris bid looms large over the field.

Current California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is not eligible to run again because he’s currently serving his second term, and the state constitution stipulates that, “No Governor may serve more than 2 terms.”

“What I’ve seen in news coverage and excerpts from the new book ‘Original Sin’ is deeply troubling. At the highest levels of our government, those in power were intentionally complicit or told outright lies in a systematic cover up to keep Joe Biden’s mental decline from the public,” Villaraigosa said in a statement.

“Now, we have come to learn this cover up includes two prominent California politicians who served as California Attorney General – one who is running for Governor and another who is thinking about running for Governor,” he declared.

Becerra and Harris have both previously served as California state attorney general.

“Those who were complicit in the cover up should take responsibility for the part they played in this debacle, hold themselves accountable, and apologize to the American people. I call on Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra to do just that – and make themselves available to voters and the free press because there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Villaraigosa declared in another portion of his statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of Kamala Harris and the Office of Joe and Jill Biden but did not receive responses from either office by the time of publication.

“It’s clear the President was getting older, but he made the mission clear: run the largest health agency in the world, expand care to millions more Americans than ever before, negotiate down the cost of prescription drugs, and pull us out of a world-wide pandemic. And we delivered,” Becerra noted in a statement, according to reports.

During an appearance on “The View” earlier this month, Biden rejected the notion that he suffered significant decline in his cognitive abilities during his last year in office.

Biden has been “diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” a statement from his personal office recently noted.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy contributed to this report