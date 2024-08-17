Harris and Walz’s ‘racist’ banter about ‘White guy’ tacos spurs social media backlash

A Harris campaign video released Thursday featuring vice presidential candidate Tim Walz deadpanning that he eats “White guy tacos” is getting some blowback from critics on social media.

Adding fuel to the fire was Vice President Kamala Harris’ snarky response in the video, with critics saying it “mocked” White people.

“I have White guy tacos, and . . .,” Walz says in the campaign video of him and Harris discussing some of their favorite foods.

“What does that mean? Like mayonnaise and tuna? What are you doing?” Harris quipped back.

COULD KAMALA HARRIS BEING A COOK INFLUENCE THE WHITE HOUSE RACE? THE LOS ANGELES TIMES INVESTIGATES

Walz responded by saying it was “pretty much” just ground beef and cheese.

“That’s OK,” Harris then added. “Do you put any flavor in it?” she asked.

“Uh, no,” Walz responded, garnering a cackle from Harris.

The exchange did not fly with Harris’ and Walz’s critics. Some complained of racism, while others highlighted the double-standard elucidated by the video, arguing that if Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, the GOP vice presidential nominee, were to say something similar about Black people he would get excoriated.

“See, folks, it’s funny that white people hate spices! Not racist at all! Just funny!” posted The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro.

“This isn’t cute. Walz is being used as a clown to mock White people,” said Fox News columnist David Marcus. If Walz doesn’t like spicy food that’s fine, but it has nothing to do with being a White guy.”

“Hispanics are not tacos,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in response to the remarks.

Ian Haworth, a conservative speaker, writer and podcast host argued that Walz’s remark would “cause riots if it was done in reverse by a Republican.”

‘THE FIVE’: PICK KAMALA OR YOU’RE A RACIST!

“Crazy that a presidential candidate can just casually let out some blatant anti-white racism and nobody cares,” said the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh. “Imagine if Donald Trump said that a ‘black guy taco’ was made with fried chicken and watermelon. Nuclear meltdown.”

Even a fan of the Minnesota governor’s appeared to take issue with his comments. “I really like Tim Walz, but as someone who also really likes cooking with flavor, I will tell you that black pepper is far from the top spice level in Minnesota,” said journalist Brian Shea.

DON’T LET TIM WALZ’S FOLKSY MIDWESTERN CHARM FOOL YOU – HE’S NO MODERATE

Others, meanwhile, specifically took umbrage with Harris’ part in the video. Alt-right commentator Jack Posobiec argued that Harris’s comments had mocked White people.

“The Kamala campaign is now making videos mocking white people for ‘not seasoning their food,’ a popular anti-white meme online. Not even making this up,” said Posobiec.

Harris and Walz defenders praised the pair over the remarks and ridiculed critics for taking issue with them.

“These are the guys calling democrats easily offend-able and hypersensitive,” Micha Efran, a political organizer and executive committee member for the Texas Democratic Party, wrote in a post on X calling out The Daily Wire’s Walsh for getting angry over the comments.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s critics on Friday were continuing to pile on him about sarcastic remarks he made Thursday about how the Presidential Medal of Freedom is better than the Congressional Medal of Honor, because you don’t actually have to risk your life to obtain the former.

“Trump dishonor [sic] Medal of Honor recipients, our nations highest military award for distinguished acts of valor. He deserves nothing but disdain and disqualifies himself from public office,” said Virginia Democratic congressional candidate Eugene Vindman, in reference to Trump’s sarcasm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is not a one-off, this is the way [Trump] thinks about people who serve the country in uniform,” insisted Willie Geist, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not receive a response.