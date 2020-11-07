Harris: American voters chose 'hope, unity, decency and yes, truth'

Sen. Kamala Harris, in her victory speech as vice president-elect Saturday, said voters had chosen “hope, unity, decency and yes, truth.”

With President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Harris said Americans voted “for equality and justice for our lives, for our planet. You voted, you delivered a clear message.You chose hope and unity, decency, science and, yes truth.”

Harris sung the praises of her running mate, whom she introduced. “Joe is a healer, uniter, tested and steady hand, a person whose own experience of loss gives him a sense of purpose that will help us a nation reclaim our own sense of purpose.”

As the first female vice president-elect and the first Black and South Asian vice president-elect, Harris thanked “women [who] continue the fight for their fundamental right to vote, and be heard, on whose shoulders I stand.”

“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination, the strength of their vision, to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” the California Democrat continued. “What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of most substantial barriers there is and select a woman as his vice president.”

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Every little girl watching tonight sees this is a country of possibilities,” she said.

“To unite our country and heal the soul of our nation, the road ahead will not be easy. But America is ready. So are Joe and I.”

As soon as news broke Saturday morning of the Democrats’ projected win, Harris called president-elect Biden to congratulate him.

She posted a video of the call on Twitter.

“We did it. We did it, Joe,” Harris said, laughing. “You’re going to be the next president of the United States.”

In the video, the first female vice president is wearing jogging clothes and holding a pair of earbud headphones.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, also posted about Biden’s and Harris’ win on Twitter, showing a picture of himself and his wife hugging.

“So proud of you,” Emhoff wrote.

