Hank Aaron's grandson slams Kelly Loeffler over tweet on All-Star Game

Hank Aaron’s grandson had some harsh words for Greater Georgia Chairwoman Kelly Loeffler after she released a statement criticizing Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star Game in response to Georgia’s controversial new voting law.

Loeffler took direct issue with the announcement that the All-Star Game would move to a different city after the league faced immediate and mounting pressure to do so following the passing of the voting law.

“The @MLB had the chance to honor an iconic trailblazer and @Braves legend Hank Aaron,” Loeffler tweeted along with her statement. “Instead, they bowed to the woke disinformation campaign of the Left – to the detriment of hardworking Georgians and small businesses.”

Aaron played part of his career in Atlanta after the Braves moved from Milwaukee, which was part of the original decision to stage the game in the city.

However, Aaron’s grandson, Raynal Aaron, had some choice words for Loeffler: “Please keep my grandfather’s name out of your mouth,” he responded on Twitter.

Raynal is an Atlanta native and Army veteran, who expresses a pure love for all of Atlanta’s teams. He also was a vocal opponent of the voting law, saying his grandfather would be “disappointed” by what was happening.

“He would try to find a peaceful way around the situation before it escalated, and I know he would say baseball needs to try to do something to help and educate more people about the situation,” Aaron said in an interview with The Athletic. “But I know he would be very disappointed.”

Loeffler founded Greater Georgia, an organization dedicated to registering conservative voters in Georgia, after losing her seat to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a special election.

Loeffler pledged in her full statement on MLB’s decision that she will “continue to stand with the vast majority of Georgians who support the Election Integrity Act that expands access and strengthens the integrity of our elections.”

The law places new restrictions on voting by mail, adds voter ID requirements and limits ballot drop boxes. It also mandates two Saturdays of early voting ahead of general elections, an increase from just one, and leaves two Sundays as optional. The law also bans outside groups from handing out food or water to those waiting in line to vote.

The All-Star Game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and the Home Run Derby the following night.