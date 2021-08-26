A long list of GOP politicians are calling for President Biden to either be impeached or resign from office after the deadly attack on Harmid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, called for Biden’s resignation but worried about leaving Vice President Kamala Harris in charge.

“Should Biden step down or be removed for his handling of Afghanistan? Yes,” she tweeted. “But that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse. God help us.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., called for Biden to resign along with Vice President Kamala Harris and several national security officials.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office,” she said.

Former Trump White House advisor Kellyanne Conway sarcastically responded: “#Impeach? Why? It’s not like they called the President of Ukraine or anything.”

Members of Congress offered up plenty of criticism. “If President Trump can be impeached over a phone call, then the time has come to IMPEACH Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.

“Americans deserve better. We deserve better than someone who willfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades.”

In another tweet, he added: “There will be time for investigations and assigning blame later, but we do need a new Commander-in-Chief NOW! The leadership that got us into this does not have the competence and will to get us out. People are now officially dying!!”

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN AIRPORT EXPLOSION INJURES 3 US MARINES, SECOND BLAST REPORTED: LIVE UPDATES

Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., similarly issued strongly worded statements calling for accountability. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said Biden was unfit to be commander in chief. “Joe Biden has blood on his hands. The buck stops with the President of the United States,” she said.

“Joe Biden must resign or face impeachment,” said Tenney.

Donalds tweeted: “[Biden] has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as POTUS, and he must RESIGN IMMEDIATELY.”

U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell tweeted: “Joe Biden has lost the moral authority to lead our nation. Americans are now dead because of his incompetence. It didn’t have to be this way. He should resign as Commander in Chief.”

Congressional candidates Travis Wines of Michigan, Amanda Makki of Florida, and Lavern Spicer of Florida all called for resignation or impeachment. Makki also called to invoke the 25th Amendment, which lays out procedures for replacing the president.

“Afghanistan and the southern border are a coordinated 1-2 punch in the face of American safety,” tweeted Spicer. “We can’t take much more. Impeach Biden NOW before it’s too late!”

President Biden has met with his national security team and will continue to be briefed on updates throughout the day.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby tweeted on Thursday: “We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.”

The Department of State, meanwhile, has told congressional staff to stop directing Americans to the airport.

“All staff engaging in this type of uncoordinated messaging to people on the ground must cease due to the security situation,” a State Department message read.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.