Haiti president assassination suspect was confidential DEA source, official says

One suspect linked to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise had been a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, a DEA official told Fox News.

Following Moise’s death, there had been reports that someone had yelled “DEA” at the time of the assassination. The official said the agency was aware of those reports, and that while the suspect in question contacted the DEA after the attack, they were not acting on the DEA’s behalf.

HAITI PRESIDRENT ASSASSINATION: FLORIDA-BASED SUSPECT PLANNED TO TAKE PRESIDENCY, POLICE CLAIM

“Following the assassination of President Moise, the suspect reached out to his contacts at the DEA. A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a U.S. State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual.”

The official did not name the suspect in question. So far, 26 former Colombian soldiers are suspected in the killing, and 23 have been arrested, along with three Haitians. Haitian National Police chief Leon Charles said five suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed.

ASSASSINATED HAITIAN PRESIDENT’S WIFE BREAKS HER SILENCE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE DEADLY ATTACK

On Monday, authorities announced the arrest of Christian Emmanuel Sanon, one of three suspects with ties to the U.S. Charles said that after the assassination, one suspect called Sanon, who got in touch with two people believed to be masterminds of the plot. He did not identify them or say if police know who they are.



next



prev



Charles also said that officers found a hat with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence, among other things, in Sanon’s house in Haiti.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that they will assist in the investigation at the request of the Haitian government.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken and The Associated Press contributed to this report.