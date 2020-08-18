Guy Benson calls Gov. Cuomo’s DNC victory lap ‘borderline obscene’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention was a “massive risk” for Democrats, according to Fox News contributor Guy Benson.

Benson, TownHall.com’s political editor and the host of Fox News Radio’s “The Guy Benson Show,” pointed to criticism of the third-term Democrat governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 32,000 individuals in New York – the highest death toll in the country.

CUOMO CALLS CORONAVIRUS THE ‘EUROPEAN VIRUS’ IN TRUMP-BASHING DNC SPEECH

“I think potentially the most consequential speech of the night politically was Andrew Cuomo’s,” Benson told “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday.

“I thought it was borderline obscene the way he was taking this victory lap and declaring a success on COVID in New York,” he told host Sandra Smith, as Cuomo’s administration drew flak for thousands of deaths in New York’s nursing homes.

Cuomo blamed Trump’s “failure” in responding to COVID-19, but Benson called it a “massive risk” for Democrats to use Cuomo as the coronavirus answer, which Biden has pointed to.

“Republicans have a real opportunity to counterpunch here,” Benson added.

Michael Caputo, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, tweeted after Cuomo’s speech that the governor is responsible for “planting the seeds of infection that killed thousands of grandmothers and grandfathers.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Does the #DemConvention know @NYGovCuomo is still undercounting elderly nursing home deaths by only counting those who died in the home – not the thousands who died in hospitals?” Caputo wrote.

Fox News’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.