Gun seller tells Ryan Routh: ‘I heard of you threatening people’ in tense courtroom exchange

Jurors in the federal trial of Ryan Routh — accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024 — heard pivotal testimony Wednesday from the man prosecutors say sold Routh the semiautomatic rifle tied to the case.

Ronnie Jay Oxendine, a North Carolina roofing contractor recently convicted on a firearm charge, told jurors, “I have to come to this court and tell the truth” as part of his plea deal. Shown the weapon, Oxendine said, “That used to be my rifle.”

Oxendine testified that in August 2024, intermediary Tina Cooper arranged a sale in the fenced parking lot of his office.

“Ryan gave me $350 for the rifle and gave Tina $100,” he said.

He added Routh worked the bolt, asked for ammunition and said he wanted the gun because his son “was being intimidated by his roommates.” Oxendine said Routh told him he “would remove the serial number… so it wouldn’t come back.”

He also told prosecutors he had roughly 300 firearms, denied ever removing a serial number himself, and admitted the FBI later charged him with possession of a sawed-off shotgun. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

During cross-examination, Routh began by telling Oxendine, “Great to see you again… I know you’re extremely mad at me,” before asking if the year he has already spent in custody could be applied to Oxendine’s sentence. Judge Aileen Cannon struck the comment from the record and warned Routh against further outbursts.

Routh asked Oxendine about whether he knew him to be violent.

“Have you ever known me to hurt anyone?” Routh asked. Oxendine replied, “I know you were loud.”

When asked if he knew Routh to be gentle, Oxendine said, “I don’t know you that well. I heard of you threatening people.”

The courtroom also heard from FBI Task Force Officer Patrick Lantry about surveillance at a South Bay, Florida truck stop, where investigators found orange earplugs and empty Vienna sausage cans.

Routh’s questioning took a turn when he addressed the empty Vienna sausage cans on the ground around the truck stop. He said there were bugs and ants crawling around and then asked if it was possible food was left out to feed them.

Lantry replied that it was possible, and then Routh said it was a nice gesture but that whoever left the food did not clean up, and that he should have.

AT&T employee Aaron Thompson testified that Routh bought a prepaid line under the name “John White.” When Routh told him, “I don’t know how trustworthy you are,” Cannon struck it from the record.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case on Thursday. The defense has been told to have its witnesses ready on Friday. Routh has indicated he’ll call a firearms expert and character witnesses, but it’s still unclear if he’ll testify on his own behalf.

