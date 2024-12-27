Guatemala ready for more deportations under Trump, report says: ‘We know it’s coming’

Guatemala may accept more foreign nationals deported from the United States by the incoming Trump administration in an effort to strengthen ties to the U.S., according to a report.

Officials who spoke to Reuters said Guatemala is willing to receive deported citizens of other Central American countries – such as Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti – which have strained relationships with the U.S. and have not accepted deportees in the past.

“There has to be a regional response,” one Guatemalan official told Reuters. “And we want to be part of the solution.”

The expectation is that Trump will keep his campaign promise to begin the largest mass deportation of illegal immigrants in American history, and Guatemala wants to be in the president’s favor throughout that process. The officials are bracing for deportations to increase in the fall, reasoning that it will take time for the Trump administration ramp up its operations, according to Reuters.

“We aren’t ready for it, but we know it’s coming,” a second Guatemalan government official told the outlet.

Guatemala currently receives 14 deportation flights per week under President Biden’s administration.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Trump’s team has reportedly reached out to other Central and South American countries to gauge their appetite for accepting deportations from the U.S. Several governments, including Mexico and the Bahamas, have said they do not want to take in foreign nationals from third countries.

In 2022, more than 40% of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. came from Mexico, amounting to 4.8 million of 11 million overall, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report. That was followed by Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, which together accounted for over one-fifth of the total.

Guatemala has reportedly been proactive in courting the incoming Trump administration, relative to neighbors El Salvador and Honduras, according to Reuters. Trump transition team members have met with Guatemalan officials, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., before he was nominated to serve as secretary of state, along with several employees from the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank who specialize in immigration, border security, drug trafficking and policy towards China.

Guatemala would prioritize Guatemalans for re-integration, the second official said, adding that every country should take responsibility for its citizens, but also highlighting a regional pact among Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador that allows free movement.

The hope is that deportees from the U.S. would put skills learned in the states to work in Guatemala’s private sector.

“These are people who have worked in construction, in the service industry, in various sectors, and many speak English. We want to harness that,” the official said.

Officials who spoke to Reuters also noted that more deportations could put pressure on Guatemala’s economy.

Remittances, or money sent home by Guatemalan workers in the U.S., account for about 20% of the country’s GDP.

In 2023, remittances made up 24% of El Salvador’s gross domestic product and nearly 30% of Honduras’ GDP.

Officials told Reuters they were not immediately worried about the economic impact of a decline in remittances, but shared concerns over Trump’s proposed tariff hikes or increased taxes on remittances.

“We don’t have a financial plan yet, there are just too many unknowns,” said the second official.

Reuters contributed to this report.