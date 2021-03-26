‘GRINCH Act’ introduced to protect children's books from cancel culture: ‘No one is safe’

Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa., is fighting back against the cancel culture and argued no one is “safe” from the “woke” movement.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker is introducing the Guarding Readers’ Independence and Choice (GRINCH) Act to safeguard children’s literature from being “canceled.” The GRINCH Act will cut off government funding for agencies that censor books.

“The reaction has been so positive…the cancel culture is rapidly attacking our American institutions, our libraries, our school,” Joyce told “America’s Newsroom,” Friday. “I’m alarmed at the left’s attempt to cancel historic books characters.”

Joyce added the GRINCH Act would prevent taxpayer dollars from supporting state and local governments from banning books. The Pennsylvania congressman said adult’s and children’s First Amendment rights “must be defended.”

“If you find that these books are offensive to your children, then the parents should be the ones who make that decision. Government should not be making that,” Joyce told co-host, Dana Perino.

The GOP congressman hopes the GRINCH Act gains bipartisan support and thinks this bill should be able to reach “across the aisle.”

“We have to understand that we cannot turn back and ban great historic people, great historic images that are part of our childhood,” he told Perino. “There are important lessons in these books.”

The Pennsylvania lawmaker mentioned Dr. Seuss’s books have been passed down for generations in his family and said the GRINCH Act sends an important message to America.