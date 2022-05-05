Grenell group targets 1.4 million potential California conservatives to register as voters before November

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ric Grenell’s nonprofit Fix California aims to register up to 1.4 million potential conservative voters in the state by the midterm elections, as the group aims to mimic the results of Stacey Abram’s Fair Fight organization in Georgia.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Grenell, who is Fix California’s co-chairman, said its mission will take time and won’t be as glamorous as a campaign for office. But, he said, it could permanently change the state.

“I’ve been clear that I want to do to California what Stacey Abrams did to Georgia,” Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, said. “And I know it’s going to take time. It’s not a sexy campaign. We’re not doing the daily fight on social media.”

“But, make no mistake,” Grenell said, “we are digging deep into finding conservatives who are … currently sitting on the sidelines and engaging them.”

Of the 1.4 million unregistered potential conservative voters Fix California says it has identified using publicly-available online information, 66,000 of them are in Los Angeles alone.

Even those voters could make a significant difference in some of the toss-up seats in the Los Angeles area, a California strategist said.

“If you just look at the 60,000 in Los Angeles County, and then you looked at … what competitive congressional district overlaps in LA County, and the margins that … those competitive races are won by, you’re talking about thousands of votes,” the strategist said.

At least statewide, however, Fix California faces a massive uphill climb if it aims to change the makeup of the electorate. California is among the most liberal states in the country. There are currently 42 House Democrats from California and just 10 Republicans. The state supported President Biden with more than 60% of the vote in 2020.

To get its potential conservative voters registered, Fix California is spending $250,000 on a voter drive by the primary registration deadline later this month, it says. That drive will target about 150,000 to 200,000 of its initial 1.4 million potential voters. And the group plans to use the lessons learned from its initial drive to attack the broader 1.4 million cohort ahead of the midterms.

Grenell also says that the 1.4 million figure is just the “low-hanging fruit,” and that using its digital processes, Fix California could identify many more possible conservative voters going forward.

“Sixty-six thousand of those [voters] are in LA County alone at just a quick glance,’ Grenell said. “We’re going to find way more than 66,000 as we dig deep.

“If you know anything about the digital process, you do a whole bunch of different things to figure out if somebody is registered as a conservative. And then you’ve got to find their IP address. And then you’ve got to get them to give their email address. Like, this is a long process, but it’s what Stacey Abrams did.”